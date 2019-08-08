First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Friday afternoon

It’s a low risk but worth watching closely

First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Friday
By Nick Russo | August 8, 2019 at 1:43 PM EDT - Updated August 8 at 2:12 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The First Alert Weather Team is watching potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms that may develop as a cold front crosses Central and Southern Virginia on Friday afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Southeastern Virginia in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe storms Friday.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day with a marginal risk for severe storms.
The primary threat with any storms that develop Friday is expected to be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph capable of knocking down trees and power lines.

Frequent lightning is also likely with Friday’s storms.

Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat with the storms on Friday.
Several of the hour-by-hour forecast models show a cluster of strong to severe storms developing near the Richmond metro around 3 to 5 p.m. Friday (though a few storms could develop as early as 2 p.m.) and then moving southeast toward Petersburg between 5 to 7 p.m.

This is an example of what the radar may look like at 5 p.m:

The hour by hour future radar shows potential strong to severe storms developing from 3 to 5pm on Friday.
Here’s an example of what the radar may look like at 6 p.m.

The threat for severe storms will begin moving southeastward into the early evening on Friday.
Be sure to stay tuned to the NBC12 First Alert Weather Team on-air, online, and on the weather app for any updates on the storm risk.

