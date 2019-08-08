First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Friday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The First Alert Weather Team is watching potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms that may develop as a cold front crosses Central and Southern Virginia on Friday afternoon.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed Southeastern Virginia in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe storms Friday.
The primary threat with any storms that develop Friday is expected to be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph capable of knocking down trees and power lines.
Frequent lightning is also likely with Friday’s storms.
Several of the hour-by-hour forecast models show a cluster of strong to severe storms developing near the Richmond metro around 3 to 5 p.m. Friday (though a few storms could develop as early as 2 p.m.) and then moving southeast toward Petersburg between 5 to 7 p.m.
This is an example of what the radar may look like at 5 p.m:
Here’s an example of what the radar may look like at 6 p.m.
