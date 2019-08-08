BLK RVA campaign highlights Richmond’s black experience

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Region Tourism and The Black Experience Initiative have launched a new tourism campaign.
BLK RVA highlights and celebrates the black cultural experience in the Richmond region.
Richmond Region Tourism, the advisory board and Ryano Graphics have worked on the launch for the past two years.
The campaign is set to foster tourism and patronage of black business in Richmond, encompassing four pillars: Arts and Entertainment, Food and Drink, History and Community.
“Black business, Black culture and Black creative expression continue to flourish in this region, making it more vibrant than ever before,” says Advisory Board Chair Enjoli Moon. “The Black experience in Richmond is rooted, yet rising—this is a place where we connect with our past, celebrate the present, and look toward a bright future.”
The campaign’s launch commemorates the 400th anniversary of the arrival of Africans to Virginia in 1619.
BLK RVA provides opportunities for residents and tourists to support black-owned businesses in-person and online, while telling important stories of historical landmarks that make the Richmond region what it is today.
Lean more about the campaign on the BLK RVA website.
