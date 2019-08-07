Woodland Heights community celebrates National Night Out, remembers Markiya Dickson

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Communities across the country came together to celebrate National Night Out, where first responders and the community get to bond and connect.
Hundreds went out in the Richmond area but it meant more for those living around Carter Jones Park.
“I hope they feel like they are safe. It think that’s the biggest thing is that they feel as if they are safe,” Vaughn Garland said.
Dozens of people from the Woodland Heights came together at Carter Jones Park Tuesday to celebrate. It’s the first time the community is celebrating in years. As they mixed and mingled, the tragic history of the park lingered.
“Every moment can change, which is really scary,” Garland said.
May 26 marked a dark day in Richmond as nine-year-old Markiya Dickson was gunned down while at a community event in the park. An 11-year-old boy was also shot but survived.
“Please turn yourself in and do the right thing,” a family member said.
With matching shirts and a mission for justice, Markiya’s family says events like this is a step in the right direction.
“We jut want to raise awareness and get people to start caring for people. We want to get justice for our baby. That’s the main thing for us right now,” Raymond Dickson said.
"You have not only hurt this family but you have hurt this community. It’s sad that in the city of Richmond children are scared to go out to the park and play. It’s sad,” a family member said.
Although the loss is hard, the memories continue.
“She’s gone in a physical standpoint but she will always be in our hearts. The laughs that we had with her and the jokes. That’s going to stay in our hearts,” Dickson said.
Seeing the community come together is a start.
“Start loving one another again. We have to come together. I don’t care what color you are - we have to start caring for one another,” Dickson said.
Representatives from the Parks and Recreation Department were in attendance and hearing from residents on improvements they would like to see at the park.
The suspects responsible for Markiya Dickson’s death remain on the run.
Family members are will hold a community talent show later this month at the park to honor her memory.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.