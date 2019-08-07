Study finds wedding parties feel pressure to spend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re in a wedding you know tuxes or bridesmaid dresses can be expensive, but did you know the pressure to spend is getting out of hand?
Apparently, bridal parties are feeling the pressure to spend with a third incurring debt for their friend’s wedding, according to a new report by www.creditcards.com.
58% of bridesmaids and 61% of maids of honor say they felt they had to spend, straining their relationship with the bride. Men are not immune either. 43% of groomsmen said the same.
The attire for the wedding was found to be the most expensive purchase, followed by spending on the bachelor or bachelorette parties.
You don’t have to go into debt for someone else’s wedding. If you have enough notice, save up a few hundred dollars for expenses.
And it’s okay to say no and still be friends with someone. Tell them as soon as possible and explain that you’d love to, but you are in financial trouble. Be honest and upfront.
Maybe you tell them you will be at the wedding, but you just can’t afford to be a bridesmaid at the moment. The best of friendships can survive a no.
