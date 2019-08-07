State regulatory agency may tackle surprise medical bills

“The bureau has experienced a growing number of complaints about balanced billing. What started as a handful of complaints has expanded to as many as 50 a year, but the bureau can only ensure that the insurance company has met its obligations under the term of the policy. That is almost always the case. The commission is currently taking comments on a proposed regulation prepared by the bureau that attempts to improve advance notice to a patient whenever there is a probably that services might be provided by an out-of-network provider,” spokesperson for the SCC, Ken Schrad, said.