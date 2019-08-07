Science After Dark: Play Dough Night brings in 650 pounds of clay

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Science After Dark: Play Dough Night is returning to the Science Museum of Virginia on Aug. 16.
The annual event is returning for its third year, featuring 650 pounds of the clay in eight colors.
Attendees can use tools, or their hands, to create science-inspired sculptures.
Aside from fun, the squishy clay can help develop fine motor skills, spark creativity, promote size and shape creation and comparison, showcase cause and effect, stimulate hands-on exploration and encourage utilization of science concepts.
Children can even learn how to make their own play dough at home in the “Boost!” kitchen.
There will also be two live planetarium shows in the Dome at 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. There will then be a showing of “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” at 8 p.m.
The event will be held Friday, Aug. 16, from 5 to 9 p.m., at the Science Museum of Virginia, located at 2500 West Broad Street.
Guests of all ages are invited to attend. There will be a separate play dough area for children five and younger.
Admission is $10 for the general public. Museum members and children two and under are admitted free.
Discounts are offered for military, teachers, college students and EBT cardholders.
Guests can purchase tickets in advance on the Museum’s website.
