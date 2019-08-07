Police still following leads in 1999 murder of Hanover teen

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are still following leads in the murder of a Mechanicsville teen who was shot and killed while driving along Interstate 64 in New Kent County in 1999.
Aug. 8 will mark 20 years since Sara Bruehl, 18, and her two friends were shot at while driving along I-64 near Exit 205 for Bottoms Bridge.
Bruehl was shot and killed prior to the car crashing. Her 18-year-old front seat passenger was also shot but survived her injuries, and her 17-year-old backseat passenger survived her injuries from the crash.
All three of them were recent graduates of Atlee High School.
Bruehl’s mother will be placing flowers on her grave every year as she has done since her daughter’s murder.
Bruehl was driving back from Virginia Beach with two girlfriends. Her friends say an unknown man in a small, red car, tailed their car for an hour. Then, the stranger did the unthinkable.
"He rolled down his window a little bit, and put the gun through the window just a little bit, and just fired," described McIlwee through tears.
Bruehl was hit twice in the head. Any chance for a future was erased in seconds. "You never get over it," said McIlwee.
McIlwee vows she'll never give up looking for that gunman. She hopes a Facebook page she created for Sara will lead to a tip. "There's always hope."
McIlwee is hoping someone out there may remember the gunman’s car passing by... or perhaps overhearing something he may have said about the shooting.
