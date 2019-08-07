Police seek to identify man suspected of stealing motorcycle

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of stealing a motorcycle in the Manchester neighborhood.
On July 25 around 4:30 p.m., the victim told officers the he had parked his motorcycle 300 block of East 7th Street. When he returned about a half hour later, the motorcycle was gone.
Video shows a man walking off with it towards Maury Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.