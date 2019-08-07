Phishing scams under investigation in Spotsylvania

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a case of “cyber phishing scams,” The Free Lance-Star reports.
The phishing scams are in relation to three different thefts from Spotsylvania County, including a more than $600,000 payment for synthetic turf for Courtland High School’s football field.
According to state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller, the incidents are not believed to be connected.
Phishing scams allow thieves to retrieve personal information, such as passwords and account numbers, using emails or text messages.
While the Virginia State Police is leading the investigation on all three thefts, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office and the county’s treasurer’s office is also assisting in the investigation.
The theft from the school system was also reported to the U.S. Secret Service and Department of Homeland Security.
