Petersburg police investigating 2 shootings; 1 woman fighting for life

Petersburg police are investigating two shootings that left two women injured Tuesday night.
August 6, 2019 at 10:03 PM EDT - Updated August 6 at 10:03 PM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating two shootings that left two women injured Tuesday night.

The first shooting happened at Woodmere Apartments along Walnut Hill Boulevard, sources say. A woman sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said the second shooting happened about an hour later at a 7-Eleven in the 700 block of South Crater Road. The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened nearby a National Night Out event where officials and neighbors were attending.

There is no word on if they are connected.

