Petersburg police investigating 2 shootings; 1 woman fighting for life

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating two shootings that left two women injured Tuesday night.
The first shooting happened at Woodmere Apartments along Walnut Hill Boulevard, sources say. A woman sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
Police said the second shooting happened about an hour later at a 7-Eleven in the 700 block of South Crater Road. The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The second shooting happened nearby a National Night Out event where officials and neighbors were attending.
There is no word on if they are connected.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.