News to know for Aug. 7: Severe storms; Legionella bacteria in Chesterfield; Times Square gunshot scare

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good morning! As you head out today, be sure to grab your umbrella.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day, with damaging wind gusts and highs in the low 90s.
Several locations in Chesterfield have tested positive for Legionella bacteria, according to the Chesterfield County Department of Health.
Health officials confirmed the presence of live Legionella bacteria at Johnston-Willis Hospital, Reynolds Metal Company, Ice Zone and the U.S. Defense Supply Center.
The bacteria was also found at Midlothian Middle School, leading the school to be closed on Wednesday. The bacteria was also previously found at Greenfield Elementary School.
For more information Legionnaire’s disease, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.
Petersburg police are investigating two shootings that left two women injured Tuesday night.
The first shooting happened at Woodmere Apartments along Walnut Hill Boulevard, sources say. A woman was left with a non-life-threatening injury to the leg.
Police said the second shooting happened about an hour later at a 7-Eleven in the 700 block of South Crater Road. The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There is no word on if they are connected.
A Chesterfield family is safe following a house fire Tuesday night.
Officials say a firefighter was evaluated at the scene for heat exhaustion.
No other injuries were reported. The family is being assisted by the Red Cross.
The Richmond branch of the NAACP will host a Town Hall on Wednesday to discuss “continuous defacing of school property at Martin Luther King Jr. Preschool Learning Center and Middle schools.”
The Town Hall, named “What About the Children," will be at 6:15 p.m. at the middle school located at 1000 Mosby Street.
Last week, numerous windows were shot out at the preschool by a BB gun, marking the 10th time the facility has been targeted since March.
The sound of a motorcycle backfiring caused an uproar in Times Square Tuesday night.
The New York Police Department tweeted, "There is no #ActiveShooter in #TimesSquare. Motorcycles backfiring while passing through sounded like gun shots.”
The department also said they received multiple 911 calls and urged the public to not panic.
“Love is or it ain’t. Thin love ain’t love at all.” - Toni Morrison, Beloved
