Midlothian company hosts technology summit

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A company in Midlothian is hosting a summit to showcase new technology trends.
Convergent Technologies Group, located on Polo Parkway, says the purpose of the summit is to help state and local governments and higher education by creating programs just for them.
The company says they’re showing live, hands-on demonstrations of the products to help them with business challenges.
“These technology trends are always changing, and always growing, so today is really to spotlight and showcase these technologies for the organizations that are attending,” John Monahan, President of Convergent Technologies Group, said.
He says the company will continue to host more of these “trending events" so people can see the technology for themselves in a working environment.
