Man flees after argument leads to shooting

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Amelia Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Wednesday morning.
Deputies received a report of a shooting at a home on Amelia Springs Road in the Jetersville area around 3:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, deputies found a 39-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper left thigh.
He was transported to the hospital with a serious, but non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The shooting was a result of an argument between two people, deputies say.
The suspect’s name was not known by the victim. The suspect is described as a white male in his mid 30s, medium build, with dark brown hair. His clothing and direction of travel is unknown.
The investigation is ongoing to identify the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Amelia Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200 or the Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118.
