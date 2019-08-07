2 hospitalized after rollover crash in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A rollover crash in Prince George County left two people seriously injured overnight.
Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 10500 block of Lamore Driver just after midnight Tuesday.
The vehicle struck a culvert pipe and rolled over several times, police say.
Two people, driver and passenger, were in the car at the time of the incident.
One individual was ejected from the vehicle.
Both passengers were transported via MedFlight to VCU Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe speed was a factor, but no charges have been filed at this time.
