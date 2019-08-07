Community members step up to help family who lost furniture to mold

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Two community members are stepping up to help a Petersburg mom and dad and their children.
Sade Hood lost most of her belongings including furniture, toys and box springs to mold, that she says was growing on everything inside her Cube Smart storage unit.
A Chesterfield woman saw NBC12′s story on the family’s struggle to get compensation for her damaged property and reached out to help the family with a huge furniture donation. Tammy Vest says she was moved to pay it forward. So, NBC12′s Diane Walker called on Andre Neita, owner of Professional Moving and Storage and arranged to get the furniture donation picked up and delivered to the Hood family.
“Listening to her story, hearing her say she only makes so much an hour. Heaven’s sake that’s so difficult and she’s got enough on her plate as it is," Vest said.
Hood and family say they had to walk away from everything in storage because mold was growing on practically every item, even though the then storage unit was climate controlled.
The new owner of the storage space, Life Storage, said “Life Storage investigated and discovered a problem left by the previous owner.” The company says its in the process of correcting the problem that caused the moisture but so far, neither company has given compensation.
The furniture donation was received with graciously and with open arms.
“I didn’t expect this result. Diane did say she would stay on top of it. She was going to do whatever she can. So I am very thankful for her and Channel 12. You guys really helped. I feel thankful. I’m very appreciative. I am just excited that we have furniture in the front room now," Hood said.
Life Storage was not operating the unit when Hood discovered the mold. Right now, Cube Smart is not returning calls. Sade is currently talking with Life Storage and is hopeful she will soon see compensation for the damaged belongings.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.