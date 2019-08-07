Chesterfield hospital, school test positive for Legionella bacteria

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Several additional locations, including Johnston-Willis Hospital and Midlothian Middle School, have tested positive for Legionella bacteria, according to the Chesterfield County Department of Health.
Health officials said culture results indicate the presence of live Legionella bacteria at Johnston-Willis Hospital, Reynolds Metal Company, Ice Zone and the U.S. Defense Supply Center.
Tests at Midlothian Middle School have also tested positive for the bacteria, leading to the school to be closed on Wednesday. This is the second Chesterfield school to test positive for having Legionella bacteria. The bacteria was also found at Greenfield Elementary School.
The bacteria found on a cooling tower is from “a strain known to potentially cause illness. Though the LP1 strain was present in the cooling tower at Greenfield, it has not been confirmed that the bacteria at Greenfield is responsible for making anyone sick,” Chesterfield officials said in a news release last Friday.
The Virginia Department of Health is also investigating 10 cases of Legionnaire’s disease in northeast Chesterfield County. The cases have been confirmed since May 1 in older adults and people with other medical conditions.
Chesterfield health officials said Tuesday that there is no proof those cases are connected to the additional locations the bacteria has been found.
Officials are still waiting on more lab test results which will help focus the direction of the investigation into the source.
The Department of Health said most people exposed to the bacteria do not get Legionnaire’s disease. People over age 50, smokers, those with chronic lung disease and other chronic health conditions as well as those with weakened immune systems are at increased risk.
Legionnaire’s disease is treatable with antibiotics.
The CDC says Legionnaire’s disease cases have increases nearly five and a half time since 2000. In 2018, there were 236 cases of Legionnaire’s disease in Virginia.
For more information Legionnaire’s disease, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.