Arrest made in indecent exposure incidents at Chesterfield clothing stores

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have charged a man in relation to recent indecent exposure incidents at clothing stores.
In February, store employees reported that an adult male entered the Catherines in the 4800 block of Commonwealth Centre Parkway.
Employees said he picked out an item to try on. Once inside the dressing room, he asked a store employee for help putting an item on. The employee said when she entered the dressing room, the man exposed his genitals to her. He then left the store without making a purchase.
Employees reported the same suspect returned to the store in March, and exposed his genitals in the same manner.
In May, store employees reported an adult male entered the Lane Bryant in the 11300 block of Midlothian Turnpike.
Employees said he picked out items to try on and went into a dressing room. Once inside the dressing room, he asked an employee to bring him an item in another size. The employee said when she returned with the item, he exposed his genitals to her. He then purchased the items before leaving the store.
Following an investigation, police have identified the suspect as 53-year-old George W. Phillips.
On July 26, police obtained two warrants for indecent exposure for Phillips.
Phillips, of Amelia, was served with the warrants in Amelia on July 29.
Police believe there may be additional victims targeted by Phillips.
Anyone with believes they may have been a victim of Phillips is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.