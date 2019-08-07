All lanes of I-95 south closed due to overturned tractor-trailer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer overturned on I-95 South on Wednesday afternoon between Chippenham Parkway and the Willis Road exit.
All lanes of I-95 south are closed due to the crash. Northbound traffic is also backed up, but no northbound lanes are closed.
Troopers were called around 2:09 p.m. to a two-vehicle with an overturned tractor-trailer.
Several vehicles on the northbound side sustained damage due to debris.
Police said there was at least one report of someone being seriously injured and they have been taken to the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.