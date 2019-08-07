After struggling in 2018, Hermitage eager for fresh start

The 2019 Panthers, however, aren’t even looking back at last year. They’re looking to bring a new energy and attention to detail that 2018 lacked, and it all starts with the man at the top. David Bedwell has taken the reins of the Hermitage program, after two years away from the sidelines. Bedwell was previously the head coach at L.C. Bird, leading the Skyhawks to three consecutive state championships and Dominion District dominance.