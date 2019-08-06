First Alert Weather Day: Rain likely with a chance of severe storms Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain is likely on Wednesday and there might be some strong to severe storms.
As of the pre-dawn update from the Storm Prediction Center, most of Virginia is under a “Marginal Risk of Severe Storms” on Wednesday. A Marginal Risk is the lowest threat level.
The main threat right now appears to be straight line wind damage during the afternoon and early evening.
Here’s the forecast at 2 p.m., picking up on a line of storms popping up east of I-95.
By later in the afternoon, the severe threat increases. Even though flash flooding from Monday is fresh in people’s minds, Wednesday’s threat looks different. The storms will move quickly meaning the flooding threat is low, but straight line winds could reach severe criteria.
Download the NBC12 Weather app to stay up to date and get an hour-by-hour forecast for your area.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.