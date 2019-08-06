‘We fight crime better together’: National Night Out puts focus on community involvement

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are focused on improving the way they solve crimes by putting an emphasis on community involvement.
National Night Out is just one event police have organized in order to get the public to know the people behind the badge.
"We fight crime better together,” said Lt. Lauren Hummel. “We do non-enforcement action better together. The more we can learn about our residents and the more we can have a partnership, that's where our real work is going to be done."
So far this year Henrico has had three homicides; two in January off Laburnum Avenue and one nearly a month ago in Varina. While that number is far less compared to surrounding jurisdictions, police are constantly seeking help from the community.
“We just had a crime in our neighborhood a couple days ago and our neighbor stepped up and police apprehended the guy,” said Stephanie Gaignard, of Henrico.
Gaignard feels events like National Night Out helps bring not only communities closer together, but also the opportunity for the public to interact with law enforcement in a calmer, fun-filled environment.
“We come every year,” Gaignard said. “We enjoy it. I definitely love seeing our different officials here, saying ‘hi’ and getting to know everybody and reconnecting.”
“Our residents can get to know us beyond the badge,” Hummel said. “It’s a way to have conversations and really just celebrate all that is Henrico and what our residents bring to the table and just spend time together.”
"It’s important and I’m glad they work as a team because we definitely need teamwork to make the dream work,” said Kimberly Hunt, of Henrico.
When it comes to crime, a majority of the people at the kickoff event at the Richmond Raceway said it’s important to speak up if you know anything.
“We want to make sure that they live in a safe community and that they can communicate effectively with those that are responsible for protecting them,” Hummel said.
“Even if you don’t give your name just say something,” Hunt said.
Communities and neighborhoods across Henrico hosted roughly 80 National Night Out events Tuesday.
The Henrico County Police Division encourages residents to contact them if you see, hear or know of a crime happening in your neighborhood.
