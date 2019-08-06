Richmond Jazz & Music Festival helps city become destination spot for music

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 10th annual Richmond Jazz and Music Festival at Maymont is just days away.
In the past decade, the huge, multi-day event has really helped put Richmond on the map for live music.
“Probably in the last 10 years the music scene has exploded here,” said communications representative at Virginia Tourism corporation, Andrew Cothern.
Cothern says with so many music venues like the National and the Broadberry, the town has grown into a place where you can find just about any type of music you like.
“You can check out punk, rock, jazz. You name it, Richmond has it,” said Cothern.
“There are countless bands that call Richmond home that play here regularly,” said acquisition manager of Plan 9, Jimmy Blackford.
Many business owners like Plan 9 have the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival to thank for the uptick in business.
“There have been many outdoor festivals in Richmond and most of them have been successful,” said Blackford.
Plan 9 has been in the music business since 1981 and their business has seen the music festival grow into what it is today. The business credits the festival for helping drive people to their business, but they still say records and CDs have no comparison to seeing an artist live.
“You’re there with other people, you can actually see the performer and it’s a real meaningful experience,” said Blackford.
Cothern says people are slowly realizing that Richmond is just as big of a music destination as Washington D.C. and Norfolk.
“The jazz festival is becoming a premier music festival for Richmond. So every time people come, they have such a good time they want to come back and explore more of what Richmond has to offer,” said Cothern.
The festival kicks off Aug. 8.
