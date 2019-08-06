Pharmacy tech’s customer service ‘is the best form of medicine’

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A pharmacy technician is using her kind heart and uplifting spirit to make her customers feel good.
She’s got a special kind of medicine that has one woman driving miles out of her way to Petersburg just to get her prescriptions filled.
Amanda Doyle lives deep in Dinwiddie County.
There are several Walgreens locations closer to home, but they don’t have Judy Tucker.
“She is the best form of medicine that healthcare costs just can’t touch,” Doyle said of Tucker.
Instead of greeting her customers at the drive-through with the standard, “Welcome to Walgreens,” Tucker says, “Hey Sweetheart," or "Hey Ladybug.”
And that’s the special something that is resonating with the entire community.
Tucker has been a tech at this Walgreens in Petersburg for more than 20 years.
And, she says, the drive-through is her favorite place to interact with customers because she wants to be the one to put a smile on their face.
“I treat people like I like to be treated," said Tucker. "You never know what the doctor said to someone, you never know what a family member or (what) someone said to them before they get here. So you want to make sure you take care of them.”
Doyle wrote a post on Facebook talking about how grateful she is to interact with Tucker from time to time, and she got tons of feedback.
“She is the epitome of what customer service should be and it’s so rare to find," said Doyle. "She’s just a gem. When you go there you just leave feeling better, even though you’re sick.”
There were some tears and a lot of smiles when Doyle surprised Tucker with the $300, as the recipient of this week’s “Acts of Kindness.”
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.