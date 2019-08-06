News to know for Aug. 6: Foggy start; National Night Out; 1 injured in shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday is kicking off much drier for Central Virginia, although there will be dense fog in spots through the morning commute.
The dry weather comes after an evening and night of heavy rain in parts of the area where drivers had to be rescued from their vehicles.
Breaking overnight, a Richmond County sheriff’s deputy was seriously injured in a crash around 2:15 a.m.
The deputy was responding to a single-vehicle crash and providing traffic control when he was struck..
Police say a Toyota, driven by a 17-year-old girl, was traveling westbound and struck the deputy as he was standing on the left side of the wrecker.
Communities around Central Virginia are ready for National Night Out on Tuesday!
This annual event includes block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events.
A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting at a Varina apartment complex Monday night.
Police responded to the Williamsburg Village apartments off Darbytown Road at 11:38 p.m. and arrived to find a man lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The 10th annual Richmond Jazz and Music Festival at Maymont is just days away.
In the past decade, the huge, multi-day event has helped put Richmond on the map for live music.
“There are countless bands that call Richmond home that play here regularly,” said acquisition manager of Plan 9, Jimmy Blackford.
Two back-to-back mass shootings isn’t something anyone in this country could take lightly. Days later, it’s still a topic that weighs heavily on the minds of many.
Experts say that while you may be feeling the secondhand trauma, it’s best to be in the moment as a way to take your mind off things.
After 17 months of closed-door negotiations and pushed-back announcement time frames, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s full proposal to redevelop Richmond Coliseum and the 10-block downtown area surrounding it, has finally been unveiled.
A group of ordinances related to the Navy Hill redevelopment project were officially introduced to the Richmond City Council during a special meeting Monday.
Now, council members will vet the $1.5 billion deal and ultimately either vote it through or squashing it altogether.
