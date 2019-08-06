Man arrested after being seen urinating on mailbox

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A man was arrested in Stafford after he was observed urinating on a mailbox.
A deputy with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious person on Regency Drive just before 6 p.m. Aug. 5 where a man was seen urinating on a mailbox and a sign.
The deputy spotted the man walking along the roadway but he ignored requests to talk with the deputy. He eventually stopped in a crosswalk and ignored the deputy’s commands to move from the crosswalk. The deputy detected the smell of alcohol on the man.
When he was questioned about the urination, the man fled onto Parkway Boulevard where he was apprehended.
Keith Ball, 47, of Stafford, was arrested and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.
The sheriff’s office said Ball became belligerent and repeatedly yelled at deputies after his arrest. He was charged with public intoxication and obstruction of justice and received a summons to appear for pedestrian in the roadway.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.