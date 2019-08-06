Henrico to consider 200,000 square foot indoor sports facility

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Sports tourism is big business in Henrico County, but officials think it could be even bigger.
Softball and baseball tournaments, flag football, bass fishing and Quidditch are all among the sports holding championship events in Henrico County to the tune of $54 million.
But all of the sports are outdoors, and officials believe the county’s lack of an indoor facility could be costing it $33 million in unattainable revenue, according to Neil Luther, director of Henrico County Parks and Recreation.
Officials from Henrico County and Richmond Region Tourism recently got a first-hand look at the type of indoor sports facility the county would like to build on a tour of Rocky Mount, N. Car. The facility in Rocky Mount contains space for eight basketball courts, 16 volleyball courts and a 4,000-seat venue space.
It cost $40 million and has hosted more than 50 events, including tournaments, concerts and weddings since opening in October.
Henrico is considering building a 200,000 square foot facility with 12 basketball courts and a 4,500-seat event space to attract basketball, volleyball and other indoor sporting events as well as having a place to hold high school graduations, which are currently held at VCU’s Siegel Center.
The Henrico County Board of Supervisors is expected to take up the issue Aug. 13.
For more information, visit the Henric County website.
