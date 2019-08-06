Forecast: Dense fog in spots, then a mainly dry Tuesday.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After some patchy dense fog Tuesday morning, it’ll be a mainly dry day
TUESDAY: Patchy Fog could linger through 10am mainly South of Richmond. Mostly sunny. Highs near 90
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms afternoon and evening. A few severe storms are possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Slight PM storm chance with cold front. Lows near 70 highs in the low 90s (Rain Chance 20%)
FIRST ALERT: LOW HUMIDITY AND LOTS OF SUN THIS WEEKEND. LOOKS GREAT!
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler, less humid. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs upper 80s
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows upper 60s, highs near 90
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.