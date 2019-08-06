Forecast: Dense fog in spots, then a mainly dry Tuesday.

By Andrew Freiden | August 6, 2019 at 4:08 AM EDT - Updated August 6 at 4:17 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After some patchy dense fog Tuesday morning, it’ll be a mainly dry day

TUESDAY: Patchy Fog could linger through 10am mainly South of Richmond. Mostly sunny. Highs near 90

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms afternoon and evening. A few severe storms are possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Slight PM storm chance with cold front. Lows near 70 highs in the low 90s (Rain Chance 20%)

FIRST ALERT: LOW HUMIDITY AND LOTS OF SUN THIS WEEKEND. LOOKS GREAT!

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler, less humid. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs upper 80s

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows upper 60s, highs near 90

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.