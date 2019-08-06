Deputy seriously injured; teen driver faces multiple charges

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond County sheriff’s deputy was seriously injured in a crash early Tuesday as he was helping at another crash.
A Virginia State Police trooper’s investigation “reveals that the deputy was providing traffic control with his lights activated in a marked Dodge Charger for a wrecker loading another vehicle in the westbound lane of travel on Route 3,” west of Route 642.
Police say a Toyota, driven by a 17-year-old girl, was traveling westbound around 2:15 a.m. and struck the deputy as he was standing on the left side of the wrecker.
The teen, who was not injured, faces charges of reckless driving and failure to yield right of way or reduce speed when approaching emergency vehicles.
The deputy was transported to the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
