Wegmans wheels in new shopping carts for families with special needs

(WWBT) - In an effort to make shopping easier for families who have children with mobility restrictions, Wegmans now offers an easier and safer way to grocery shop with the launch of specialized shopping carts in all of their stores.
The Firefly GoTo Shopping cart is made for children ages 2 – 8 (or up to 77 pounds) who need extra upper-body and head support.
Designed in Ireland, the cart features an open front allowing parents or caregivers an easier way to place their child in the seat. It comes with adjustable head and side support and a fully adjustable five-point cushioned harness.
Liza Rudroff, a customer at a Wegmans in Buffalo, New York, learned about this cart and approached their management team to see if they would consider offering the cart for her daughter Sydney, who has a neurological condition that prevents her from moving around.
“Because Sydney is too big to sit in front of a regular shopping cart, and too small for other special needs carts, Rudroff found herself planning shopping trips for when a family member could stay with Sydney,” Wegmans said.
Wegmans recognized that there are more families who are in similar situations that should be accommodated.
Within two months, Wegmans began piloting the carts at two New York stores before adding it to every location in the state. Rudroff says this small addition at the grocery store has had a meaningful impact for her family.
“Going to the store immerses Syd in the community and gives her the opportunity to engage with others, explore the sights and sounds, and learn how to shop. It’s a great life experience for her, that is now effortless and worry-free for me,” said Rudroff.
To learn more about the Firefly GoTo Shop, visit Firefly’s website. For more information about the specialized services provided at all Wegmans stores, visit Wegmans.com.
