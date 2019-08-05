Wawa shooting suspect found not guilty by reason of insanity

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The man accused of shooting and killing a Chesterfield man at a Wawa in January was found not guilty by reason of insanity.
George Thomas Buschmann, 34, of no permanent address, was charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, felony eluding, possession of a firearm after being involuntarily committed and transporting a firearm while being subject to a protective order.
All charges received the same verdict of not guilty due to insanity.
Court documents show Buschmann was found guilty of a violating a protective order in 2017. He was sentenced to six months in jail after being in the home of a victim who had taken out a protective order against him. In December 2018 he was sentenced to 10 days in jail in Henrico for driving under a suspended license.
At 7:13 p.m. Jan. 8, police were called to the Wawa at Otterdale Road and Hull Street Road for a reported shooting. A victim, identified as Robert S. Gooch, IV, 34, of Chesterfield, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.
Buschmann was arrested the next day.
Friends says Gooch was a father of 3 and soldier in the U.S. Army who served several tours in Afghanistan. Gooch’s friend said he was set to retire a few days after the shooting.
