Wawa shooting suspect found not guilty by reason of insanity
George Thomas Buschmann was found not guilty by reason of insanity.
By NBC12 Newsroom | August 5, 2019 at 1:28 PM EDT - Updated August 5 at 1:34 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The man accused of shooting and killing a Chesterfield man at a Wawa in January was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

George Thomas Buschmann, 34, of no permanent address, was charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, felony eluding, possession of a firearm after being involuntarily committed and transporting a firearm while being subject to a protective order.

All charges received the same verdict of not guilty due to insanity.

Court documents show Buschmann was found guilty of a violating a protective order in 2017. He was sentenced to six months in jail after being in the home of a victim who had taken out a protective order against him. In December 2018 he was sentenced to 10 days in jail in Henrico for driving under a suspended license.

At 7:13 p.m. Jan. 8, police were called to the Wawa at Otterdale Road and Hull Street Road for a reported shooting. A victim, identified as Robert S. Gooch, IV, 34, of Chesterfield, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Buschmann was arrested the next day.

Friends says Gooch was a father of 3 and soldier in the U.S. Army who served several tours in Afghanistan. Gooch’s friend said he was set to retire a few days after the shooting.

