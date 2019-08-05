VIDEO: Sharks spotted feeding along stretch of beach in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Richmond, Va., woman vacationing along the Grand Strand caught quite the marine life spectacle while on the beach Monday morning.
Tara Savedge and her family were on the beach near 53rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. She said her husband saw a large number of fish start to jump out of the water.
Her husband told their children to get out of the ocean. Savedge then hit record on her phone and got footage of what appears to be at least three sharks feeding.
Watch the impressive footage above.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.