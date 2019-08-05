People rescued from vehicles after storms cause flooding

Vehicles trapped by flooding. (Source: NBC12)
August 5, 2019 at 7:14 PM EDT - Updated August 5 at 7:14 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - People had to be rescued from their flooded vehicles after 1-2 inches of rain fell within an hour of storms developing in the Richmond area on Monday afternoon.

Police said the people inside two vehicles near Bainbridge and West 20th streets had to be rescued after becoming flooded.

Richmond Fire crews rescued people from two cars that are now flooded near Bainbridge St. and West 20th on Richmond’s Southside.

Viewer video showed flooding on Horsepen Road near the University of Richmond.

Flooding near Horsepen - Source: Cathrine Taylor

During the storms, more than 2,000 people reported being without power across the Richmond metro area on Dominion Energy’s website.

