People rescued from vehicles after storms cause flooding

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - People had to be rescued from their flooded vehicles after 1-2 inches of rain fell within an hour of storms developing in the Richmond area on Monday afternoon.
Police said the people inside two vehicles near Bainbridge and West 20th streets had to be rescued after becoming flooded.
Viewer video showed flooding on Horsepen Road near the University of Richmond.
During the storms, more than 2,000 people reported being without power across the Richmond metro area on Dominion Energy’s website.
