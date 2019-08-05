News to know for Aug. 5: Flags at half-staff; fire displaces 6; storms possible

News to know for Aug. 5, 2019
By David Hylton | August 5, 2019 at 6:20 AM EDT - Updated August 5 at 6:22 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This week will be starting off with a chance of storms Monday afternoon.

Storms could move slowly and produce heavy rain.

Afternoon storms possible

Flags at half-staff

Gov. Ralph Northam has echoed President Donald Trump’s proclamation to lower the United States flag to also include the flag of Virginia after two mass shootings over the weekend

Nearly 30 killed in Texas, Ohio shootings

6 displaced in fire

Six people were displaced after a house fire early Monday morning on Mechanicsville Turnpike near Mosby Court.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters arrived to the scene just after 12:30 a.m. Monday to find smoke coming from the kitchen.
Town hall to discuss defacing of school property

The Richmond branch of the NAACP will host a Town Hall on Wednesday to discuss “continuous defacing of school property at Martin Luther King Jr. Preschool Learning Center and Middle schools.”

Last week, numerous windows were shot out at the preschool by a BB gun, marking the 10th time the facility has been targeted since March.

Police are investigating after discovering shattered windows at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, located in the 900 block of Mosby Street.
Digital Box Tops

There’s now a new app to let shoppers earn cash for their community’s schools.

The popular Box Tops for Education program has raised more than $900 million for over 70,000 schools over the last 23 years, but organizers realized the need to be better at digital.

If you still like to cut out the traditional Box Tops clips, the program will continue to honor those clips until they hit their expiration dates.

Box Tops program goes digital

Horse racing nears a return

Live horse racing is returning to Virginia after a 5-year absence.

Colonial Downs, which has been dormant since 2014, is launching a 15-day race meeting beginning on Thursday.

Colonial Downs will offer free general admission during its 15-day race meeting.
Final thought

"When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’” - Fred Rogers

