New starters, same approach for defending state champ Manchester

One of those 18 starters who has since departed the halls of Manchester is quarterback Brendon Clark. He’s now a freshman at Notre Dame. Hall, however, says that the Lancers may not be as down as one might think. 36 players return who saw significant time during the 2018 season, as well as a new crop of J.V. players who haven’t lost in several years. This all makes the target on the backs of the state champs a welcome one.