NAACP’s Town Hall to take on defacing of MLK middle, preschool property

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond branch of the NAACP will host a Town Hall on Wednesday to discuss “continuous defacing of school property at Martin Luther King Jr. Preschool Learning Center and Middle schools.”
Last week, numerous windows were shot out at the preschool by a BB gun, marking the 10th time the facility has been targeted since March.
“This is unacceptable and we need to come together as a community to have a discussion on how we can develop an action plan to avoid this from happening again,” the NAACP said in a news release.
The Town Hall - named “What About the Children” - will be at 6:15 p.m. Aug. 7 at the middle school at 1000 Mosby St.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.