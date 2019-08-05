Man arrested after FedEx badge left at shooting scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police arrested the man they said is responsible for a double shooting Friday.
The shooting happened at Save-a-Stop on Kimball Avenue.
The store owner was shot in the forearm. Another victim was shot in the head and later died at the hospital.
A witness told police they saw something fall from the shooter's clothing as he left the scene.
Officers were able to find the item--a FedEx badge with the name Antonio Whitmore, Jr. on it.
Investigators identified Whitmore as the suspect and arrested him. He’s charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.
