Forecast: Slow moving downpours likely Monday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Monday, especially during the afternoon and evening. Storms could move slowly and produce heavy rain.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and early evening. Slow movers could produce locally heavy rain. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs near 90.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot with an isolated shower or storm, especially in SE VA. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
First Alert: It’ll be seasonably warm and humid Friday into the weekend, but the the rain chance looks low.
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
