Dog with large mass on hip treated by RACC

Dog with large mass on hip treated by RACC
A dog named 1 Hip, 2 Hip has a large mass removed by Richmond Animal Care and Control. (Source: RACC/Facebook)
By Brian Tynes | August 5, 2019 at 11:33 AM EDT - Updated August 5 at 11:34 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control removed a large mass from a dog’s hip after it was taken in as a stray.

The dog, a female, has been named 1 Hip, 2 Hip because of the unwanted addition.

RACC commented on its Facebook page that the mass could be cancerous, but hasn’t confirmed that.

The shelter is trying to turn the moment into something positive by offering an RACC tote bag to a commenter who correctly guesses the weight of the mass.

All RACC has said is that the mass is the largest they have been able to successfully remove.

The shelter said the dog is doing well after the surgery.

Good morning! It feels like a contest sort of day. Get ready! This sweet dog was picked up running stray-we named her 1...

Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Monday, August 5, 2019

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.