Dog with large mass on hip treated by RACC

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control removed a large mass from a dog’s hip after it was taken in as a stray.
The dog, a female, has been named 1 Hip, 2 Hip because of the unwanted addition.
RACC commented on its Facebook page that the mass could be cancerous, but hasn’t confirmed that.
The shelter is trying to turn the moment into something positive by offering an RACC tote bag to a commenter who correctly guesses the weight of the mass.
All RACC has said is that the mass is the largest they have been able to successfully remove.
The shelter said the dog is doing well after the surgery.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.