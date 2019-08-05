Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run; VSP needs help identifying driver

WESTMORELAND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are asking for help identifying the driver in a hit-and-run in Westmoreland County on July 14.
A bicyclist was seriously injured in the crash that happened at 8:10 a.m. on Ridge Road in front of Land Harbor Self Storage.
The woman was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Witnesses describe the vehicle as an older model blue sedan. According to part numbers found on a passenger side mirror that was left at the scene, the vehicle is believed to be a Chevrolet Cavalier made between 1995 and 2005.
Police have not released a picture of the vehicle and witnesses were unable to get the license plate.
The bicyclist was transported to Mary Washington Hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia State Police at (804) 553-3445.
