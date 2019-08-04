Tax-Free Weekend: Shopping for your kids on a budget

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tax-Free Weekend in Virginia can be the perfect time to get your children’s back-to-school essentials.
Richmond fashion expert Shanna Battle says it is important to plan and budget.
Through her blog “Me and Minnie,“ Battle offers 10 tips for getting the most out of your budget during the tax holiday.
- Set a budget - Figure how much you’re willing to spend on back-to-school clothes and take that amount in cash to curb the urge to overspend
- Go thru their closet - Did you find NWT pieces that can still fit? Add those to the back-to-school pile for this year
- Sell old clothes - Sell your child’s gently worn items to a consignment shop and add that cash to your back-to-school budget
- Make a list - Before you shop, make a list of what you need and a few things your child wants to help keep you on track
- Sign up for store rewards - During big sales days, stores will offer coupons to get you out shopping. Use them to save more money
- Online price matching - See it online cheaper? Most stores will match the online price
- Shop in store sales - Tons of stores are offering storewide or clearance sales this weekend. Check the store for details
- Use savings apps - Apps like RetailMeNot offer additional percentage savings that can be often combined with in store sales
- Shop sale items - The sale rack will be upwards of 60 percent off netting you HUGE savings
- Shop secondhand - Consignment and thrift stores are a treasure trove during back to school time and you will often find pieces NWT! If you are willing to do a bit of digging, you can really score some amazing things
During tax free weekend all clothing items $100 or less per item, and school supplies $20 or less per item are tax free.
