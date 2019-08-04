Police: Man injured after being stabbed in back

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the back in the 3400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.
Police said they were called around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Officers said a 51-year-old man was approached by a woman described as a black female, 5-foot-7 and about 230 pounds with short black hair. She was wearing a grey shirt and sweatpants.
Police said the man “told her that he didn’t want anything to do with her and he walked away. Shortly thereafter he felt a slight pain in his back and noticed his hand was covered in blood.”
He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening laceration to his back.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.