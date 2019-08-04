Man seriously injured in Northside shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom | August 3, 2019 at 10:35 PM EDT - Updated August 3 at 10:35 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left a man in the hospital.

Police received a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Pollock Street at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers located a black male in his early 20s suffering from a possible life-threatening injury.

Detectives are still on scene investigating the incident.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

