9 killed, 27 injured in downtown Dayton shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Police say nine people were killed and 27 injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Dayton.
Authorities responded to the Oregon District on E. Fifth Street in downtown Dayton around 1 a.m.
A suspect wearing body armor opened fire with a .223 caliber weapon, according to Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.
He had extra-high capacity magazines, said Dayton Assistant Police Chief Matt Carper.
Investigators are still working to determine a motive and how many shots were fired, he said.
Responding Dayton police killed the gunman within a minute of the first shots being fired, the mayor said.
"Hundreds of people in the Oregon District could be dead today” if police hadn’t acted quickly, she said: “I’m still just completely amazed with the heroic actions of our police department.”
Police said they were able to take the gunman down so quickly because officers already were in the immediate vicinity.
Carper said they know the suspect’s identity and will release it later. So far, police have only identified him as a man.
No officers were injured.
The Cincinnati office of the FBI also on the scene assisting with the investigation.
A vigil is planned for 8 p.m. Sunday. The location has not been set yet.
Mayor Whaley described the Oregon District is one of the safest places in the whole region and said it will reopen later Sunday.
She said several mayors have reached out to her.
“What’s really shocking to me is just the number of people who have personal experience with this going on in their communities. It’s sad to me that Dayton is one of those communities as well,” said Mayor Whaley.
Officials with Miami Valley Hospital said they treated 16 patients, including one still in critical condition, three were admitted and 12 released.
Most of the victims suffered from gunshot wounds. Some had injuries because they were trying to escape the shooter, they said.
Grandview Medical Center has three patients in serious condition, and three in fair condition.
Officials with Kettering Health Network said they received three patients with serious injuries, two are in fair condition and three were treated and discharged. Injuries ranged from gunshot wounds to the lower extremity and abdominal wounds.
Anyone who has information on shooting is being asked to call either 937-333-COPS or a hotline 937-225-6217 to assist authorities with the investigation.
There also is a hotline for family seeking information about loved ones:
Gov. Mike DeWine released the following statement about the Dayton shooting:
"Fran and I are absolutely heartbroken over the horrible attack that occurred this morning in Dayton. We join those across Ohio and this country in offering our prayers to victims and their families. I have spoken with Mayor Nan Whaley and offered any assistance on behalf of the state. I have been briefed by the Ohio Department of Public Safety, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol has offered assistance to local law enforcement as they investigate this heinous act. I commend Dayton Police and other first responders for their bravery and quick response to save lives and bring an end to this tragedy.
“I have ordered that flags in Ohio remain at half mast (sic) in honor and memory of the victims who lost their lives this morning.”
DeWine says he spoke with President Donald Trump about the shooting and expressed his thanks that the FBI has been helping out local law enforcement.
The president also tweeted about Dayton and Saturday’s mass shooting in El Paso, Texas saying, “God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio.”
U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, who represents the Dayton area, says his daughter and a friend were across the street when the shooting began.
Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown says he and his wife are filled with sadness for the victims and their families and gratitude for the police officers who responded to the scene and the medical professionals caring for the injured.
Ohio Sen. Rob Portman says he’s praying for the victims and their families and thanked the officers who responded so quickly and bravely. He urged everyone to get the facts and help the community heal.
