Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

A Henrico non-profit that serves children with autism has found a new home after Ukrop’s announced plans to open a new food hall in its space.
Hair Cuttery locations across central Virginia are helping the kids who need it most look and feel their best before going back to school. From August 1-15, for every child up to age 18 who purchases a haircut at Hair Cuttery, one free haircut certificate will be donated to an underprivileged child in the community.
A VCU alum found a fun way to beat the heat and took to the streets of Richmond to share the fun. Josh Roth took two water guns, filled them up, pointed one at people on the street and placed another one on the ground so they could shoot back. It looked like a blast!
The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation is donating $48,500 to seven schools and non-profits to open their own Loads of Love laundry centers.
A Richmond realtor is making quite a “rawr” with her unique take on a home listing. The listing photos do not feature people in the home, but rather dinosaurs.
