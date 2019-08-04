Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

August 4, 2019 at 12:33 PM EDT - Updated August 4 at 12:33 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It was a heavy weekend for news, so we hope these stories can help cheer you up a bit.

NEW HOME

A Henrico non-profit that serves children with autism has found a new home after Ukrop’s announced plans to open a new food hall in its space.

Snip, Snip

Hair Cuttery locations across central Virginia are helping the kids who need it most look and feel their best before going back to school. From August 1-15, for every child up to age 18 who purchases a haircut at Hair Cuttery, one free haircut certificate will be donated to an underprivileged child in the community.

Beating the Heat

A VCU alum found a fun way to beat the heat and took to the streets of Richmond to share the fun. Josh Roth took two water guns, filled them up, pointed one at people on the street and placed another one on the ground so they could shoot back. It looked like a blast!

It was mad hot. So we bought 2 water guns, filled them up, and walked up to people and tossed them one.... just to see if they were down for a quick water gun fight..... let’s see happened 😂😂😂🤷🏻‍♂️ Like & Share 😎🙏🏼

Posted by Josh Roth on Saturday, July 27, 2019

Loads of Love

The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation is donating $48,500 to seven schools and non-profits to open their own Loads of Love laundry centers.

RAWR!

A Richmond realtor is making quite a “rawr” with her unique take on a home listing. The listing photos do not feature people in the home, but rather dinosaurs.

👀🏡 Look at this adorable cape at 14304 Deer Meadow Drive, Chesterfield, VA 23112 📢 Offered at $249,950 with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2,243 sq ft house It has both finished & unfinished basement space, 2 master bedrooms, professionally landscaped back yard, new windows, new roof over porch, and is located minutes from highways. ❤️ Open house: Sunday 8/4 (2-4pm)

Posted by Sonya Sells Richmond, Rashkind Saunders & Co. on Thursday, August 1, 2019

Weather

It looks like things will be heating up again!

Forecast: Few storms Sunday, unsettled PM Monday

Photo of the Week

A BEAUTIFUL flower photo from Duffey Clark! Thanks for sharing!

Flower (Source: Duffey Clark)

Final Thought

“Do not wait; the time will never be ‘just right.’ Start where you stand, and work with whatever tools you may have at your command, and better tools will be found as you go along.” - George Herbert

Have a great week!

