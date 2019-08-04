Governor Northam issues flag order for Virginia in wake of shootings

WDBJ7-- Governor Ralph Northam has echoed President Donald Trump’s proclamation to lower the United States flag to also include the flag of Virginia.
In response to the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio over the last 24 hours, all United States and Commonwealth of Virginia flags are to be “flown at half-staff over the State Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds to honor the victims of the tragedies,” according to the Governor’s office.
The procedure is now in effect and will remain until sunset Aug. 8.
