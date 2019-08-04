Cause of garage fire under investigation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The cause of a garage fire is under investigation in Richmond.
Fire crews were called to the scene around 10:35 a.m. on Sunday in the 1600 block of Columbia Street.
The first crew arrived at the scene around 10:41 a.m. and the fire was under control at 11:05 a.m. A total of five engines and two trucks responded to the fire.
The fire stated in a detached shed and car port, but did not extend to the home. Officials said the garage was a total loss.
Officials also said sounds could be heard, indicating ammunition went off in the shed due to the fire.
No one was injured.
