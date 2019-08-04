Cause of garage fire under investigation

Cause of garage fire under investigation
Fire crews were called to the scene around 10:35 a.m. on Sunday in the 1600 block of Columbia Street. (Source: NBC12)
August 4, 2019 at 1:19 PM EDT - Updated August 4 at 1:19 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The cause of a garage fire is under investigation in Richmond.

Fire crews were called to the scene around 10:35 a.m. on Sunday in the 1600 block of Columbia Street.

The first crew arrived at the scene around 10:41 a.m. and the fire was under control at 11:05 a.m. A total of five engines and two trucks responded to the fire.

The fire stated in a detached shed and car port, but did not extend to the home. Officials said the garage was a total loss.

Officials also said sounds could be heard, indicating ammunition went off in the shed due to the fire.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.