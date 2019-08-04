Amelia County deputies investigate possible carjacking, armed break-in

AMELIA, Va. (WWBT) - Amelia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a carjacking and break-in that occurred early Saturday morning.
Deputies received a call from Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office reporting a possible carjacking, stolen vehicle incident in the Spainville area off of Route 153 at about 4:19 a.m.
Just a few minutes later, deputies received a report of a breaking and entering in progress in the 1900 block of Military Highway.
The homeowner held the suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrived at the scene. Another residence had someone knock on the door while the incident took place.
Graham J. Martin, 39, of Blackstone, was arrested for breaking and entering with a weapon, and also arrested on a fail to appear warrant out of Amelia County. Additional charges are pending.
Kristen N. Grant, 22, of Prospect, was also arrested on a fail to appear warrant out of Chesterfield County.
Both arrested individuals are being held at Piedmont Regional Jail.
Officials say there was not a third person involved in the incident.
“I would like to thank the Virginia State Police and the Chesterfield County Police Department for their assistance with this incident,” said Sheriff Ricky L. Walker.
The incident remains under investigation.
