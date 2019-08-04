2 adults, 3 children displaced in Henrico house fire

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A house fire in east end Henrico has displaced two adults and three children.
Firefighters responded to the 5100 block of Meadows Run for multiple reports of a house fire just before 5 p.m.
Upon arrival, large amounts of fire were found at the back of the home.
Fire officials say the fire appears to have started on the rear deck and spread up the exterior wall into the attic and upper floor of the house.
All residents safely evacuated the home prior to the arrival of firefighters.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
The Henrico Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.
Henrico Fire reminds everyone that a working smoke alarm is critical for early notification of a fire.
