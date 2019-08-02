Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Richmond shooting

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Thursday night. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | August 1, 2019 at 9:17 PM EDT - Updated August 1 at 10:18 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was transported to the hospital with a life-threatening injury following a shooting in Richmond on Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of North 22nd Street at 8 p.m. for a reported shooting and found the woman on the scene.

This was the sixth reported shooting incident of the day in Richmond after five were reported in the early morning hours Thursday.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

