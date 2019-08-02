Washington Redskins donate nearly $50,000 to seven more Richmond schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation announced seven schools and non-profits will receive $48,500 in grant funding to open their own Loads of Love laundry centers.
Players worked alongside Bon Secours volunteers renovating a brand new laundry center space at George W. Carver Elementary School.
The laundry center will provide students who experience difficult living situations the access to clean clothes at no cost to them or their families.
The new locations will join the five other existing sites in Richmond and in total it will impact nearly 2,500 children annually.
The Loads of Love program was launched in 2017 by Redskins long snapper Nick Sundberg and his wife, Flor.
It was created remove a barrier for attendance as well as classroom and extracurricular participation, by providing kids with a solution to having clean clothes.
To date, the Redskins Charitable Foundation has provided nearly $500,000 in funding to 52 Loads of Love sites.
If you will like to donate to the Loads of Love program, click here.
Here’s a list of the new sites expected to receive funding in Richmond:
• George W. Carver Elementary School
• Overby-Sheppard Elementary School
• Ginter Park Elementary School
• George Wythe High School
• Amelia Street School
• Hospital Hospitality House of Richmond, dba The Doorways
• The Leadership and Achievement Academy
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.